By Stephanie Simon and Dan Whitcomb
| AURORA, Colo./SAN DIEGO, July 22
AURORA, Colo./SAN DIEGO, July 22 For most of his
24 years, James Holmes seemed to be doing everything right.
He worked for a summer as a counselor at a camp for needy
kids, guiding them through activities designed to teach empathy,
compassion and good citizenship. Another summer, he snagged a
prestigious internship at the Salk Institute for Biological
Studies.
He attended church with his family in their quiet,
upper-middle-class San Diego neighborhood, listening to his
sister play bass in the worship band. He breezed through high
school and college, taking a strong interest in science and
graduating with honors from the University of California,
Riverside.
Friends and acquaintances of Holmes say they had no inkling
that anything was awry with him -- much less that he would be
arrested Friday morning outside a movie theater in Aurora,
Colorado, clad head to toe in body armor and accused of killing
12 people and injuring 58 in one of the worst mass shootings in
U.S. history.
"It's absurd. It's so out of character for this young man,"
said Jerry Borgie, senior pastor at Penasquitos Lutheran Church
in San Diego, where the Holmes family worshipped. "James had
goals. He was going to succeed."
But a few hints have emerged in recent days that Holmes may
have struggled far more than those around him realized.
His summer internship at the Salk Institute in La Jolla,
California, in 2006 might have been impressive on paper, but his
supervisor described him in an interview as "an unusually bad
intern."
John Jacobson, supervisor of the neurobiology lab at Salk,
said he asked Holmes to create several online demonstrations of
the lab's work on temporal perceptions. Jacobson said he
repeatedly tried to explain to Holmes exactly how to do the
computer programming, but Holmes kept insisting on a different
approach -- one that did not work.
"He was really, oddly, stubborn," Jacobson said.
Jacobson said he made a point of sitting down to lunch with
Holmes at least a half-dozen times, trying to draw him out and
encourage him, but found it impossible to make conversation. "He
was extremely shy," he said. "It was really hard for him to say
anything. You had to ask yes or no questions."
At the end of the summer, Holmes had to make a presentation
to his fellow interns about the work. A video, widely circulated
online since the shooting, shows him smiling shyly and talking
with some confidence.
But Jacobson said he spent an entire day going over that
presentation with Holmes and never got the sense that he
understood any of the basic science.
"He was very undistinguished," Jacobson said.
After the internship ended, Jacobson said he emailed Holmes
to ask if he wanted to try to finish up the project. Holmes
never responded, he said.
'SOMETHING WEIRD'
Holmes did succeed academically as an undergraduate at the
University of California at Riverside, graduating with honors in
a neuroscience program that is considered very demanding. He
then won a spot at the prestigious neuroscience doctoral program
at the University of Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus.
Holmes was in his first year as a graduate student, living
off a $26,000-a-year stipend -- part federal grant, part
university funding. In keeping with those modest means, he
rented an 800-square-foot (74-square-metre) apartment in a
scruffy neighborhood a short walk from the medical campus.
But he recently quit the program. A person who works in the
neuroscience lab said Holmes did not join the other doctoral
students at an end-of-the-year celebration in a local pub.
Instead, a professor stopped by the impromptu party to tell
everyone that Holmes had withdrawn from the program, with the
clear implication that he had fallen behind academically, this
source said.
The university declined to release his academic records,
citing privacy rules.
It is unclear at what point in the year Holmes might have
begun struggling in his doctoral program, but Aurora Police
Chief Dan Oates said he had been planning a rampage for at least
four months, judging from his methodical stockpiling of arms and
chemicals. Oates said Holmes had ordered materials delivered
both to his apartment and to his lab at the university.
Holmes used some of the material to booby trap the apartment
with an elaborate series of trip wires and improvised
explosives, police said. The night of the shooting, he allegedly
set a timer for techno music to blare loudly starting around
midnight, as if trying to lure a neighbor or a police officer to
open his door and tell him to turn it down, a law enforcement
source said.
Less than a month before the shootings, Holmes emailed Glenn
Rotkovich, who owns a gun range in Byers, Colorado, requesting a
membership. Rotkovich called the contact number Holmes had left
on the application and got a voice mail message he said could
only be described as "bizarre, freakish." He could make out just
a few words, he said; most of it sounded like a "guttural
rambling."
Rotkovich said he warned other members at the gun range to
watch out for Holmes -- who never did show up at the facility.
"I've learned to listen to my gut," Rotkovich said, "and there
was something wrong there, something weird."
But Holmes didn't set off alarms with others he met during
this time period. A fellow doctoral student described him as a
typical studious introvert; a neighbor who met him by chance at
the Zephyr Lounge in Aurora last week said they spent a relaxed
afternoon chatting idly about the Denver Broncos.
It is not known whether Holmes was in touch with his family
much over the past year. His mother, Arlene, is a nurse and his
father, Robert, is a mathematician and computer scientist with
degrees from Stanford and the University of California,
Berkeley. His younger sister, Chris, who is still living at
home, is an accomplished musician, the family's pastor said.
Following Holmes's arrest, his father flew to Colorado but
his mother remains at their home in San Diego. Pastor Borgie
said he plans to meet with her, pray with her and "share some
tears" with her as soon as she is ready to receive him. He
already knows what he will say.
"When you run out of ways to pray, the best one is 'Lord
have mercy,'" Borgie said. "Lord have mercy on James. Lord have
mercy on his family. Lord have mercy on all those people whose
lives were forever changed by this."
(Additional reporting by Chris Francescani and Mary Slosson in
Aurora, Marcus Stern in Atlanta, and Sarah McBride in San
Francisco. Editing by Jonathan Weber and Eric Beech)