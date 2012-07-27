Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes (L) sits with public defender Tamara Brady during his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

AURORA, Colo. The man accused of killing 12 people and wounding 58 others in a shooting rampage at a Denver-area movie theater last week was under the care of a psychiatrist who has specialized in schizophrenia, newly filed court papers revealed on Friday.

The information came in a discovery motion filed by lawyers for James Holmes, the 24-year-old former graduate student who is accused of opening fire last Friday on a packed showing of the latest Batman movie, "The Dark Knight Rises," in the Denver suburb of Aurora.

The defense attorneys, in their request to an Arapahoe County district judge, are seeking a court order requiring prosecutors to turn over the contents of a package Holmes sent to Dr. Lynne Fenton.

"Mr. Holmes was a psychiatric patient of Dr. Fenton, and his communications with her are protected," the filing said.

Fenton, medical director for student mental health services of the University of Colorado-Denver Anschutz Medical Campus, provides medication and psychotherapy for graduate students in addition to her teaching responsibilities, according to a school website.

A professional biography of Fenton posted on the site said she had conducted research on schizophrenia, including a two-year grant to work in the schizophrenia research department of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 2008 to 2010.

The university, where Holmes had been enrolled as a doctoral student of neuroscience, confirmed earlier this week that a suspicious package was delivered by mail on Monday and that it was "immediately investigated and handed over to authorities within hours."

Fox News has reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement source close to the investigation, that two packages were sent by Holmes to a psychiatrist on the faculty of the University of Colorado, and that one contained a notebook detailing the shooting scenario.

Formal charges against the suspect, who dyed his hair bright orange and was said by authorities to have referred to himself as the Joker - Batman's comic book arch enemy - are expected to be filed in court on Monday.

The latest disclosures about the suspect came to light as mourners attended the third funeral in as many days for one of the victims of the shooting rampage, one of the worst outbursts of U.S. gun violence in recent years.

(Writing by Dan Burns and Steve Gorman; Reporting by Mary Slosson, Keith Coffman and Chris Francescani; Editing by Peter Cooney)