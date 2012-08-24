A woman identified as a victim is treated at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK A man fatally shot a former co-worker near the Empire State Building on Friday and then was killed by police in a gun battle that wounded eight bystanders, created chaos and shocked commuters and tourists outside one of New York's most popular landmarks.

The wounded - two women and six men - all were expected to survive, city officials said.

Officials said Jeffrey Johnson, 58, a fashion accessories designer, was disgruntled after being fired a year ago from Hazan Imports, located near the Empire State Building. Shortly after 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) he shot a 41-year-old former Hazan co-worker three times at close range with a .45-caliber handgun, they said.

As police closed in on him on the sidewalk outside the 102-story Empire State Building, Johnson turned his gun on them and officers shot back and killed him, Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said.

Investigators were attempting to determine whether Johnson shot anyone beyond his initial target. Some of the surviving victims could have been hit by the two police officers who were shooting at Johnson, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said.

Other than its proximity to the violence, there was no link to the historic Empire State Building and Bloomberg ruled out any connection to terrorism.

The shooting rattled an always-busy part of Midtown Manhattan at the height of the tourist season.

"I saw a friend of mine lying on the street bleeding. She was in shock," said Christopher Collins, who said he tried to keep her calm and as he rode with her in the ambulance. "I'm glad the cops shot him dead. One less trial we have to go through."

SUMMER SHOOTINGS

It was the third mass shooting of the summer in the United States, following an assault on a crowded cinema in Colorado and an attack on a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, rekindling debate about gun control in America. The New York shooting was distinct in that Johnson appeared to have only one intended victim.

"We are not immune to the national problem of gun violence," said Bloomberg, a leading national proponent of gun control and founder of the group Mayors Against Illegal Guns.

Bloomberg has often called New York the safest big city in America, citing a declining crime rate that had the city on pace for another record low number of homicides in 2012.

"It's time to get the guns off the street," said Brandon Thorpe, 23, a janitor who said he has lost five friends to gun violence. "This is a tourist attraction. How are we supposed to make people feel safe if they come here and see something like this?"

The Empire State Building is walking distance from Pennsylvania Station and Grand Central Terminal, two of New York City's main transportation hubs, and the shooting took place at the end of the morning rush hour.

"I heard the gunshots. It was like pop, pop, pop. It was definitely in a bunch," said Dahlia Anister, 33, who works at an office near the building.

Police cordoned off the area and closed several streets.

BLOODY SIDEWALK

Mail courier James Bolden, 31, said he saw a "guy laying on the (sidewalk), bleeding from the neck and barely breathing."

"Everybody was crowded around him taking pictures and video, and security guys were yelling everybody to get back, and give him space. He was barely breathing," Bolden said.

One witness said she saw a woman who was shot in the foot and another woman being taken away in an ambulance.

"I was walking down 33rd (Street) and there's a dead guy. I just saw pools of blood. He was laying down and the was blood pooling (around him)," Justin Kellis, 35, who works nearby.

The United States has had two other mass shooting cases this summer. On July 20, a gunman opened fire at a midnight screening of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, Colorado, killing 12 people and wounding 58.

On August 5, a gunman killed six people and critically wounded three at a Sikh temple outside Milwaukee before police shot him dead in an attack authorities treated as an act of domestic terrorism.

This was the second high-profile shooting incident in two weeks in New York's tourist-heavy Midtown Manhattan. On August 12 New York City police shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect as he sought to evade them through Saturday afternoon traffic and pedestrians in Times Square.

The Empire State Building was the world's tallest building for 40 years from its completion in 1931 until construction of the World Trade Center in 1971.

Several skyscrapers around the world have since surpassed the New York buildings. Following the September 11, 2001, attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center, the Empire State Building was again the tallest building in New York City, though it was recently surpassed by a new tower under construction at Trade Center's site.

(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball, Chris Francescani, Edith Honan, Hillary Russ and Anna Driver; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Bill Trott and Philip Barbara)