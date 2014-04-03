U.S. soldier SPC Ivan Lopez is pictured in the Sinai Peninsula between 2007 and 2008 during his service with the 295th Infantry of the Puerto Rico National Guard in this undated handout photo by PR National Guard obtained by Reuters April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Puerto Rico National Guard/Handout via Reuters

FORT HOOD, Texas The commander of the Fort Hood Army base in Texas on Thursday identified the soldier suspected of shooting dead three people and wounding 16 on Wednesday as Ivan Lopez, 34, and said he was originally from Puerto Rico.

Lieutenant General Mark Milley told reporters that Lopez's medical history indicated he was in an unstable psychological condition and there was a strong indication he had been in an altercation with another soldier prior to the shooting.

But he said there was no indication the shooter, who committed suicide by shooting himself in the head, had been targeting specific people.

(Reporting by David Storey; Editing by Bill Trott)