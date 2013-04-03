The gate to the U.S. Army Armor Center in Fort Knox, Kentucky is seen April 7, 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

The Fort Knox U.S. Army base in Kentucky was locked down on Wednesday after a report of a shooting near a human resources facility, Fox News reported.

A switchboard operator at the base confirmed to Reuters that a lockdown was in effect, but gave no details. Base officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the Fox News account, which cited an unnamed base spokesman, it was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

Fort Knox, near Louisville, is home to more than 40,000 U.S. military personnel, family members and civilian employees.

Less than two weeks ago a U.S. Marine shot two colleagues to death at a Virginia base and then killed himself.

