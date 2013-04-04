The gate to the U.S. Army Armor Center in Fort Knox, Kentucky is seen April 7, 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

At least one person was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday at the U.S. Army base at Fort Knox, Kentucky in an incident that prompted a security lockdown at the post, according news reports.

A switchboard operator at the base confirmed to Reuters that a lockdown was in effect, but gave no details. A base spokesman said he could not immediately confirm there had been a shooting.

NBC News, citing unnamed military officials, reported on its website that a wounded civilian was flown to a hospital. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

But Fox News Channel, citing an unnamed base spokesman, said it was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

Mary Trotman, an FBI spokeswoman in Louisville, said two agents were sent to Fort Knox to assist with the investigation. She said the shooter or shooters had not been apprehended to her knowledge, but had no further details on the incident.

Police in surrounding jurisdictions have been asked by Fort Knox officials to be on the lookout for a tall black man driving a medium-sized, four-door brown car with tinted windows who may have driven off the base, said Bryce Shumate, spokesman for the police department in nearby Radcliff.

Shumate said he had no other information related to the incident.

Fort Knox, near Louisville, is home to more than 40,000 U.S. military personnel, family members and civilian employees.

In February, local media reported that a soldier and his wife died of gunshot wounds at their home on the base in what the Army said appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute.

The latest incident came less than two weeks after a U.S. Marine shot two colleagues to death at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, before killing himself.

(Reporting by Bob Driehaus in Cincinnati and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Will Dunham)