LOS ANGELES, July 26 The Warner Bros. movie
studio postponed until early next year the release of "Gangster
Squad," a crime drama featuring a scene with a movie theater
shooting that prompted concern following last Friday's fatal
attack in Colorado.
The film, a mob thriller set in Los Angeles during the 1940s
and '50s, starring Sean Penn and Ryan Gosling, will reach
theaters on Jan. 11, 2013, rather than its originally scheduled
Sept. 7 debut, a Warner Bros. spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The studio is considering whether to edit or delete the
scene in which mobsters burst through a movie screen while
opening fire on a theater audience, a person familiar with the
studio's plans told Reuters.
The Warner Bros. spokeswoman declined to comment on whether
the movie will be changed.
The studio acted after a lone gunman shot and killed 12
people on July 20 during a midnight showing of Batman movie "The
Dark Knight Rises," another Warner Bros. release.
Just after the incident, Warner Bros. pulled "Gangster
Squad" promotional trailers that featured the shooting scene and
were running ahead of "Dark Knight Rises" in some theaters.
Warner Bros. is owned by Time Warner Inc.