ATLANTA A gunman opened fire in a suburban Atlanta megachurch on Wednesday, killing a man who was leading a morning prayer service and then fleeing in a car, police said.

The suspect, identified as Floyd Palmer, a 52-year-old former church maintenance worker who resigned in August, walked calmly into the service at the World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia, and fired multiple shots, Fulton County Police Corporal Kay Lester said.

He remained at large, Lester said.

As many as 25 people were inside the church, one of the largest in the United States, at the time of the shooting. The victim, described only as a 39-year-old church volunteer, was taken to a local hospital where he died, Lester said.

The church was founded by Reverend Creflo Dollar, a prominent African-American preacher. Lester said the pastor was not at the church at the time of the shooting.

Earlier this year, Dollar was arrested on domestic violence charges stemming from an alleged assault on his teenage daughter. He denied the charges from the pulpit in June.

World Changers Church International serves nearly 30,000 members and has at least 10 satellite churches, according to its website. (Reporting By David Beasley, Kevin Gray and Dan Burns; Editing by Vicki Allen and Paul Simao)