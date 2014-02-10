Feb 10 Two women were shot and a man was
arrested on Monday after an apparent confrontation at a Georgia
grocery store packed with shoppers buying supplies ahead of a
winter storm that has prompted the governor to declare a state
of emergency, police said.
Authorities said they did not know what sparked the
lunchtime shooting at a crowded Kroger supermarket in suburban
Atlanta or whether the two customers knew each other or the
suspect. Both women were hospitalized with non-life-threatening
injuries, the store was closed temporarily, and police were
interviewing witnesses.
Schools and businesses are shuttering for the next two days
as Georgia braces for a blast of freezing rain, snow and ice.
Residents flocked to grocery stores on Monday for bread, milk
and other essentials. As a result, Lawrenceville
Police Captain Greg Vaughn said, the store "was a very chaotic
scene" at the time the shooting happened.
"This Kroger is actually pretty busy anyway, and you're
looking at noontime, and then they had extra customers in here
stocking up for our snowstorm," Vaughn said.
Georgia and much of the U.S. South is still reeling from a
rare winter storm two weeks ago that blasted the region, killing
five people, stranding children overnight at schools, leaving
drivers stuck in snow drifts and keeping airline flights on the
ground.
Several people witnessed the shooting incident at Kroger.
Officials of the grocery store chain said the incident appeared
to be isolated, but they closed the store temporarily. Police
believe the situation is resolved and they do not believe anyone
remains in danger, Vaughn said.
Kroger officials expressed sympathy for the victims and
their families and said no Kroger employees were injured.
