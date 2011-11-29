In a handout composite of mug photographs handed out by the Orange County District Attorney's office, images of Scott Dekraai of Huntington Beach are displayed during a news conference at the district attorney's office in Santa Ana, California October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

LOS ANGELES A man accused of killing eight people during a shooting spree at a Southern California hair salon in October pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder and attempted murder charges.

Scott Evans Dekraai, 42, entered his plea during a brief appearance in Orange County Superior Court at which a judge also set a preliminary hearing for April.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Dekraai, who is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the worst mass killing in Orange County history.

The former tug boat mate is accused of opening fire at the Salon Meritage in the coastal community of Seal Beach last month, killing his former wife and seven other people and critically injuring a 73-year-old woman.

"We will be ready. We want the case to proceed as quickly as possible so that these families can get justice and some closure to their pain," Orange County District Attorney's spokeswoman Susan Kang Schroeder said.

At the start of the hearing, Orange County Superior Court Judge Erick Larsh rejected a request by the defense to bar cameras from the courtroom. Deputy Public Defender Scott Sanders had argued that allowing televised coverage could hurt Dekraai's chances at a getting a fair trial.

Prosecutors say Dekraai was seeking revenge against ex-wife Michelle Fournier in a bitter custody dispute over their 8-year-old son when he walked into Salon Meritage carrying three handguns and opened fire.

Killed were Fournier, 48, salon owner Randy Fannin, 62, and six other people.

Harriet Stretz, who was in a chair having her hair styled by her daughter, Laura Lee Elody, at the time of the shooting, survived her wounds. Elody, 46, was among the dead.