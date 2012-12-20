WASHINGTON Dec 20 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder will travel to Newtown, Connecticut, on Thursday to meet
law enforcement officials and investigators who are examining
the school massacre there, a Justice Department official said.
Holder, the chief U.S. law enforcement official, will go
after his scheduled meeting with Vice President Joe Biden and
other cabinet officials about measures to reduce gun violence,
the official said.
Federal law enforcement officials have been assisting local
and state investigators to try to determine why and how the
shooter killed 20 children and six adults on Friday.