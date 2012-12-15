LAS VEGAS Dec 14 Gunfire erupted in the lobby
of the medieval-themed Excalibur Hotel and Casino on the Las
Vegas strip on Friday, killing two people in an apparent
murder-suicide, Las Vegas media reported.
Police identified the dead as a woman who had worked as a
concierge and a man who died from a self-inflicted wound, the
Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper reported. There was no
immediate word on the nature of their relationship.
The shooting came the same day a gunman shot dead 20 school
children at a suburban elementary school in Connecticut,
ultimately killing at least 27 people including himself in the
one of the worst incidents of its kind in U.S. history.
Several people who said they were staying at the
castle-shaped Las Vegas hotel sent out messages on Twitter
expressing their alarm.
"Someone started shooting inside Excalibur & I'm stuck in
our dressing room waiting to see if it's safe to come out,"
tweeted Uraina Serna.
Calls to the Las Vegas police and the Excalibur were not
immediately returned. But the hotel said on Twitter: "An
isolated incident has occurred at Excalibur this evening, local
authorities have the matter under control."
(Reporting by Timothy Pratt; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)