By Tim Pratt
LAS VEGAS Feb 21 Three people died in the heart
of the Las Vegas Strip early on Thursday when one or more gunmen
in a Range Rover sport utility vehicle opened fire on a
Maserati, killing the driver and touching off a fiery multi-car
crash.
The driver of the Maserati died in the pre-dawn shooting,
and his car veered out of control and smashed into a taxi
carrying two people, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman
Officer Jose Hernandez said.
The cab exploded into flames in the intersection of Las
Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, a popular tourist area in
front of several casino resorts, killing the driver and a
passenger.
"There was a loud bang and I hear two other booms. I looked
out my window at Caesars Palace ... and could see the fireball,"
witness John Lamb was quoted as saying on the website of Las
Vegas KLAS-TV's 8News Now.
The gunfire and collision in the busy intersection near the
Bellagio and Caesars Palace hotels triggered another crash
involving four other vehicles. At least four people were hurt
including a passenger in the Maserati, and the Range Rover sped
from the scene, Hernandez said.
Authorities declined to identify any of the victims but the
Las Vegas Review Journal newspaper and KLAS-TV identified the
driver of the Maserati as aspiring rapper Kenneth Cherry Jr.
YouTube videos of his music show him rapping from a silver
Maserati while cruising the Las Vegas Strip.
Attorney Vicki Greco, who has represented Cherry for what
she described as minor traffic issues and in a civil case, told
Reuters she had been in touch with his family and friends and
that they were "devastated" by the news that he had been killed.
"I have not been to the coroner ... From what I have heard,
Yes, I can confirm. But I haven't been officially notified,"
Greco said, adding she believed it was him from news photos that
showed the car.
'ARMED AND DANGEROUS'
Police said the shooting was believed to have stemmed from a
fight in the valet area of the Aria Resort and Casino on the
Strip, but investigators had not established a motive.
Representatives for MGM Resorts International, which owns
the Aria, declined to comment on specifics of the incident but
said it was working closely with police on the investigation.
A hospital spokeswoman said three people had been treated
and released at University Medical Center after the incident but
declined to provide information about a fourth person.
Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie told a news
conference that police had few leads on the Range Rover or its
occupants, who were considered "armed and dangerous," but had
launched a multi-state search and were seeking help from the
public.
The sheriff bristled at suggestions that the outburst of gun
violence could call into question the safety of the Strip, which
attracts millions of visitors every year.
"I have been asked by many of you this morning, 'Is the Las
Vegas Strip safe?'" Gillespie said. "Yes it is."
"Las Vegas is a valley of 2 million people. Forty million
tourists visit here a year. We have 153,000 hotel rooms. In
order for my police organization and other law enforcement
organizations in the valley to keep this community safe, we have
to work very closely not only with the community but the resort
corridor as well," he said.
The incident occurred near to where rapper Tupac Shakur was
shot on Sept. 7, 1996, while riding in a BMW with Death Row
Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight after the two men had
attended a Mike Tyson boxing match.
Shakur, 25, was hit by gunfire from at least one assailant
in a Cadillac while sitting in Knight's car at the intersection
of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane and died six days later at
University Medical Center. The crime remains unsolved.