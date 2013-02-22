Feb 22 A multi-state manhunt was under way on
Friday for the men who shot dead an aspiring rapper as he drove
on the Las Vegas Strip in a Maserati, touching off a fiery crash
that killed a cab driver and his passenger.
Las Vegas police have not named any suspects in the dramatic
pre-dawn shooting in the heart of the desert resort city on
Thursday, but said they were still hunting for a black Range
Rover used in the incident.
One or more gunmen in the apparently brand-new luxury sport
utility vehicle opened fire on a silver Maserati being driven by
27-year-old Kenneth Wayne Cherry Jr. at the busy intersection of
Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
Cherry, who performed under the name "Kenny Clutch," was
slain and his car veered out of control before smashing into a
taxicab. Killed in the cab were driver Michael Bolden, 62, and a
passenger who has not been identified by authorities.
The gunfire and collision in the busy intersection near the
Bellagio and Caesars Palace hotels triggered another crash
involving four other vehicles. At least four people were hurt.
"As you can imagine our detectives are working non-stop,"
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Officer Jose Hernandez
said. "There's lots of information coming in, lots of leads
being generated that we're sifting through, and our
investigation is moving forward."
Hernandez said Las Vegas police had asked authorities in
neighboring states to assist in the manhunt and to be on the
lookout for the black Range Rover, which was described as
carrying paper dealer plates.
He said a passenger in Cherry's car, who suffered a minor
injury, had spoken to police.
Clark County Sheriff Doug Gillespie told a Thursday news
conference that the shooting may have stemmed from an
altercation between Cherry and the suspects in the valet area of
the Aria Resort and Casino on the Strip.
Hernandez declined to elaborate on that incident, saying
that it was part of the ongoing investigation.
Attorney Vicki Greco, who has represented Cherry for what
she described as minor traffic issues and in a civil case, told
Reuters that his family was "devastated."
"I can tell you this, the world has lost a good man,"
Cherry's aunt, Pat Sims, told the San Jose Mercury News for a
story on its website.
"I'm not saying he didn't have his faults, but he was very
kind, especially to older people," Sims, 75, told the paper.
"Whatever happened in Vegas, I don't know about, but he was a
very kind soul."
The incident occurred less than a mile from where rapper
Tupac Shakur was shot in September 1996 while riding in a BMW
with Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight after the
two men had attended a Mike Tyson boxing match.
Shakur, 25, was hit by gunfire from at least one assailant
in a Cadillac while sitting in Knight's car at the intersection
of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane and died six days later at a
hospital. His murder remains unsolved.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bernard Orr)