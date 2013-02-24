Feb 23 Police have identified a suspect in the
fatal shooting of an aspiring rapper as he drove on the Las
Vegas Strip in a Maserati before dawn on Thursday, sparking a
fiery crash that also killed a cab driver and his passenger.
Ammar Asim Faruq Harris, described as armed and dangerous,
was still at large on Saturday, but the black Range Rover from
which he is suspected of opening fire had been impounded, Las
Vegas police said.
Authorities said a gunman in a Range Rover opened fire early
on Thursday on the silver Maserati being driven by 27-year-old
Kenneth Wayne Cherry Jr., who performed under the name "Kenny
Clutch."
Cherry was slain and his car veered out of control and
smashed into a taxi, which exploded into flames in an
intersection on the Las Vegas Strip in front of several casino
resorts, killing the driver and a passenger and triggering
another multi-car crash.
Authorities believe the confrontation started in the valet
parking lot of a nearby hotel, the Aria Resort and Casino. But
police did not identify a motive for the shooting or the
altercation.
Police identified Harris, 26, as the driver of the
apparently brand-new luxury sport utility vehicle, and said he
had also opened fire. Police said in a statement that he had an
"extensive and violent criminal history."
Killed in the cab were driver Michael Bolden, 62, and a
passenger who has not been identified by authorities. Las Vegas
television station KTNV identified the passenger killed as Sandi
Sutton, a Washington state woman who worked for a Seattle-area
chamber of commerce.
A passenger in Cherry's vehicle suffered a minor injury and
cooperated with police, authorities said. Three other people
were also injured in the melee, which took place near the
Bellagio and Caesars Palace hotels.
The incident occurred less than a mile from where rapper
Tupac Shakur was shot in September 1996 while riding in a BMW
with Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight after the
two men had attended a Mike Tyson boxing match.
Shakur, 25, was hit by gunfire from at least one assailant
in a Cadillac while sitting in Knight's car at the intersection
of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane and died six days later at a
hospital. His murder remains unsolved.
(Reporting by Karen Brooks in Austin, Texas; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Peter Cooney)