| LOS ANGELES, March 4
LOS ANGELES, March 4 A man accused of fatally
shooting an aspiring rapper as he drove along the Las Vegas
Strip, touching off a fiery crash that killed two other people,
challenged his extradition back to Nevada from California on
Monday.
The man insisted through his defense lawyer that police or
other authorities from Clark County, Nevada, be summoned to Los
Angeles to identify him in court as the fugitive they seek in
the Feb. 21 shooting, 26-year-old Ammar Harris.
Harris is accused of opening fire from a black Range Rover
on the Maserati luxury sports car being driven by Kenneth Wayne
Cherry Jr., 27, in an intersection at the heart of the Vegas
Strip, near several casino resort hotels.
Cherry, who performed under the name "Kenny Clutch," was
fatally wounded, and his car veered out of control into a
taxicab, which exploded in flames, killing cab driver Michael
Bolden, 62, and his passenger Sandi Sutton-Wasmund, 48.
Authorities said they later tracked the suspected gunman to
an apartment in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles,
where he surrendered to police and FBI agents last Thursday
after an exhaustive multi-state manhunt.
The suspect, dressed in blue jail fatigues and standing in a
glass-enclosed booth, appeared on Monday in a Los Angeles
courtroom for a brief proceeding in which a judge had been
expected to order him sent back to Nevada.
Instead, an identification hearing was set for March 14, and
the judge ordered him to remain held without bond until then.
The circumstances behind the high-profile shooting in the
heart of the desert resort city remained unclear. Police have
said the violence may have stemmed from a verbal altercation in
the valet area of the Aria resort and Casino, a few blocks away
on the Strip.
According to police, Harris has a long criminal history that
includes arrests for robbery, sexual assault, kidnapping as well
as pandering and soliciting prostitution. Police have said they
believed he was involved in the sex trade.
Cherry's slaying took place less than a mile from where
rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996 while
riding in a BMW with Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge"
Knight after the two men had attended a Mike Tyson boxing match.
Shakur, 25, died six days later at a hospital. His murder
remains unsolved.
