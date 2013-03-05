(Adds details of arrest warrant)
By Brandon Lowrey
LOS ANGELES, March 4 A man accused of fatally
shooting an aspiring rapper as he drove a Maserati along the Las
Vegas Strip, touching off a fiery car crash that killed two
other people, challenged his extradition back to Nevada from
California on Monday.
The man insisted through his defense lawyer that police or
other authorities from Nevada be summoned to Los Angeles to
identify him in court as the fugitive they seek in the Feb. 21
shooting, 26-year-old Ammar Harris.
Harris is accused of opening fire from a black Range Rover
on the 2008 Maserati being driven by Kenneth Wayne Cherry Jr.,
27, in an intersection at the heart of the Vegas Strip, near
several casino resort hotels.
Cherry, who performed under the name "Kenny Clutch," was
mortally wounded in the pre-dawn shooting, and his car veered
out of control into a taxicab, which exploded in flames, killing
driver Michael Bolden, 62, and his passenger Sandi
Sutton-Wasmund, 48.
After an exhaustive six-day, multi-state manhunt, a man
authorities identified as Harris was tracked to an apartment in
the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles, where he surrendered
to police and FBI agents last Thursday.
Harris is charged in Clark County Justice Court with 11
felony counts, including murder, attempted murder and firearms
charges.
Police say he has a long criminal history that includes
arrests for robbery, sexual assault and kidnapping as well as
pandering and soliciting prostitution. Police have said they
believed he was involved in the sex trade.
The suspect, dressed in blue jail fatigues and standing in a
glass-enclosed booth, appeared on Monday in a Los Angeles
courtroom for a brief proceeding in which a judge had been
expected to order him sent back to Nevada.
Instead, an identification hearing was set for March 14, and
the judge ordered him to remain held without bond until then.
SHOOTING CAUGHT ON CAMERA
The circumstances behind the high-profile shooting in the
desert resort city remained unclear, although police have cited
a verbal altercation in the valet area of the Aria resort and
Casino, a few blocks away on the Strip.
According to an arrest warrant filed by a Las Vegas police
detective in the case and released by prosecutors on Monday,
security cameras captured Harris briefly approaching the
driver's side of Cherry's silver Maserati in the Aria's valet
area just minutes before the shooting.
Surveillance cameras from several casinos showed the Range
Rover following the Maserati out of the Aria and northbound on
the Strip, Detective Dan Long wrote in the warrant.
The driver of a taxi driving along the Strip at the same
time told police the drivers of the Range Rover and Maserati had
a brief exchange at a red light, Long wrote.
Minutes later, a dashboard camera in the cab captured the
Range Rover moving into the path of the Maserati, forcing it to
brake, and then the sound of a gunshot, Long said in the arrest
warrant. Several more gunshots were recorded on the camera
before the Maserati slammed into a cab being driven by Bolden.
According to Long, Cherry suffered a gunshot wound to the
chest and was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.
"Ammar Harris drove the Range Rover and shot at the
occupants of the Maserati after a verbal altercation," the
detective wrote.
Cherry's slaying took place less than a mile (1.6 km) from
where rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996
while riding in a BMW with Death Row Records co-founder Marion
"Suge" Knight after the two men had attended a Mike Tyson boxing
match.
Shakur, 25, was hit by gunfire from at least one assailant
in a Cadillac while sitting in Knight's car at an intersection
and died six days later. His murder remains unsolved.
(Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Steve Gorman;
Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Andrew Hay and Eric Walsh)