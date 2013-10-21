Oct 21 A man who wanted his money back after
paying to enter a Las Vegas nightclub shot three people, killing
one, when the club management refused to make a refund, police
said on Monday.
The suspect, who was wounded when several patrons and club
employees wrestled him to the ground during a resulting melee,
was hospitalized early Monday but will be taken into custody as
soon as he was released, said Jose Hernandez, an officer with
the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
"Right now he is facing several charges, including murder,"
said Hernandez.
Police did not identify the gunman.
The incident began about 5:30 a.m. when the suspect entered
an after-hours club at the Bally's resort on the Las
Vegas strip. After initially hesitating over whether to pay the
cover charge required for entry, the man did pay and entered the
club, but he quickly became dissatisfied and asked club
employees for a refund, police said.
An argument ensued and the man pulled out a handgun and
began shooting. A club manager, a club security officer and a
club patron who tried to tackle the gunman to the ground were
all shot.
Hernandez said one of the three men shot died after being
taken to the hospital.