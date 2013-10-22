Oct 21 A man who wanted his money back after
paying to enter a Las Vegas nightclub shot three people, killing
one, when the club management refused to make a refund, police
said on Monday.
The suspect, later identified as Benjamin Frazier, 41, was
wounded when several patrons and club employees wrestled him to
the ground during a resulting melee, police said.
He was hospitalized early on Monday but will be taken into
custody as soon as he is released, said Jose Hernandez, an
officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
"Right now he is facing several charges, including murder,"
said Hernandez.
The incident began at about 5:30 a.m. when Frazier entered
an after-hours club at the Bally's resort on the Las
Vegas strip. After initially hesitating over whether to pay the
cover charge required for entry, he did pay and entered the
club, but quickly became dissatisfied and asked for a refund,
police said.
An argument ensued and Frazier pulled out a handgun and
began shooting. A club manager, a club security officer and a
club patron who tried to tackle him to the ground were all shot.
Hernandez said one of the three men who was shot died after
being taken to the hospital.