By Jill Serjeant
| NEW YORK, July 24
NEW YORK, July 24 American high school students
walk through metal detectors each day. The Metropolitan Opera in
New York searches the bags and purses of patrons each night, and
air travel involves long lines and security checks.
But the nation's movie theaters are unlikely to introduce
such stringent measures anytime soon despite the latest shooting
inside a Louisiana multiplex, security experts said on Friday.
Cost, staffing and the turn-off factor to what is supposed
to be a fun night out will likely deter movie theater chains
from adopting airport-style security, especially at a time when
attendance is dropping thanks to the lure of online streaming,
YouTube and video on demand.
"Owners do not want the experience at their theater to be a
negative one, and going through a metal detector and having
their bags checked would become a big inconvenience," said Tom
DeLuca, president of New York-based Global Security Services,
which has provided armed security personnel to some of the
biggest movie chains for 15 years.
"My gut tells me that people would say 'Why am I coming
here? It must be dangerous. I don't want to bring my children to
this theater, so we'll go somewhere else,'" DeLuca said.
DeLuca's company was fielding calls from movie theater
owners on Friday following Thursday's shooting, in which two
people were killed and seven wounded when a 59-year-old man
opened fire during a screening of comedy "Trainwreck" in
Lafayette, Louisiana.
It came three years after 12 people were killed at a cinema
in Aurora, Colorado, during a midnight showing of "The Dark
Knight Rises." Last year a man annoyed by a texting movie-goer
gunned him down inside a Florida movie house.
Movie theater chains barred the wearing of costumes and
masks to conceal identity after the Aurora shootings and said
they had stepped up security generally.
Southern Theatres, the privately owned theater company that
operates the movie theater in Lafayette where Thursday's attack
took place, could potentially face legal claims over its
security.
A federal lawsuit by more than two dozen Aurora victims or
their families is set for trial in July 2016 to hear claims of
lax security against theater owner Texas-based Cinemark USA.
DeLuca said movie owners were quickly on the phone on
Friday. "We already have had some calls today. They are asking
A-Z. One of them is asking for an opinion. Another one is asking
whether they should reconsider the metal detectors and bag
checks. Ultimately I don't think they will ever get to that," he
said.
Major chains like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc's
AMC Theatres, Regal Entertainment Group's Regal Cinemas
and Cinemark Holdings Inc did not return requests for
comment on their security measures. Southern Theatres on Friday
offered thoughts and prayers to the victims in a statement but
made no further comment.
On a day when the S&P 500 fell 1 percent, AMC was
down 3.6 percent, Regal down 1.5 percent and Cinemark down 1.3
percent.
COST PROHIBITIVE
Movie theaters, often housed in vast multistory buildings
with multiple screens, are seen as particularly vulnerable to
attack with their many required emergency exits, dark
surroundings and scant staffing.
The metal detector issue has been raised in the past.
Security specialists recall they were used at some cinema
locations for a while after the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and
Washington, D.C.
And they were installed in a Long Island, New York, movie
house some 30 years ago after a stabbing death there, but they
kept movie-goers away.
They are also cost prohibitive to run, said Howard Levinson,
a security consultant who worked on the Aurora shooting.
"You need two to four people to run one side and on a busy
Saturday night you would need eight people. And you can't use
them on a Saturday night but not on a Wednesday afternoon," said
Levinson, president of Massachusetts-based Expert Security
Consulting.
Cheaper methods would include putting working alarms on all
doors, better staff training and tighter emergency procedures to
minimize potential casualties and summon help, he said.
"Theaters are struggling to stay alive and make a profit
with what's been going on with cable TV and on demand. So they
have to make it as nice and as safe as they can for people to
come in and spend a few hours," Levinson said.
Movie admissions fell 6 percent to 1.26 billion in 2014, a
19-year low, said Paul Dergarabedian, analyst at film trackers
Rentrak. But he said the latest attack is unlikely to deter
cinema-goers this weekend.
Despite its association with the Aurora movie shootings,
"The Dark Knight Rises" went on to make almost $450 million at
the North American box-office and more than $1 billion
worldwide.
Out of sight is ultimately out of mind, said Levinson. "A
couple of days after (a shooting), if you were to ask people if
they'd pay an extra $3 a ticket to be safe in a movie theater, a
lot of people would probably say yes, who won't say yes in three
months," he said
(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles and
Joseph Ax in New York; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa
Shumaker)