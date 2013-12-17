At least one person was dead and another was wounded after a gunman opened fire at a hospital in Reno, Nevada, local media reported on Tuesday.

The shooter was believed dead and a second person was wounded and in surgery, the Reno Gazette Journal reported, citing Reno Police Department Deputy Chief Tom Robinson.

Gunfire broke out at the Renown Regional Medical Center around 2:15 p.m. Pacific time, KOLO 8 television reported.

"There was a shooting at Renown. We are working with the police; the area is secured, and that is all the information that we have at this time," Renown Health spokeswoman Angela Rambo said on the telephone.

Rambo said the incident occurred at the Center for Advanced Medicine B, an office building attached to the hospital. She said she was unable to give any further details.

(Reporting by Tim Gaynor, Curtis Skinner and Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Daniel Trotta and Gunna Dickson)