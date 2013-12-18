(More from deputy police chief)
By Alex Dobuzinskis and Tim Gaynor
Dec 17 A gunman opened fire on Tuesday in a
Reno, Nevada, medical building, killing one person and injuring
two others before he died of an apparently self-inflicted
gunshot wound, police said.
The shooting, the latest in a rash of deadly gun violence at
public venues in the United States this year, occurred shortly
after 2 p.m. at the building adjacent to the Renown Regional
Medical Center, Reno Deputy Police Chief Tom Robinson said.
Video footage taken by a bystander showed police swarming
into the building, though Robinson told a news conference that
no shots were fired by law enforcement officers, and that the
building had been declared "secure and safe."
A lockdown of the overall medical center was lifted after
police gained control of the crime scene, Robinson said.
He said two people died in the shooting, including the
gunman, who apparently took his own life with his weapon, and
two others were hurt and were "seeking treatment now at a local
hospital."
The bodies of the gunman and victim were found on the third
floor of the medical building during a room-to-room sweep of the
interior, Robinson said. Neither was immediately identified.
"We are still in the middle of processing the crime scene,
and we don't want to compromise it by just rushing up to try to
identify who the deceased people are," he told reporters, adding
that investigators were interviewing some two dozen witnesses to
the crime.
He gave no further details on the circumstances of the
shooting, the type of weapon used, how many shots were fired,
the conditions of the surviving victims or the nature of their
injuries.
Asked if there were any apparent motive, Robinson said: "Not
right now, no."
The Center for Advanced Medicine B, where the shooting took
place, is located in an office building across a road from the
main hospital campus. It is one of two facilities in the complex
that house medical practices from dozens of medical specialties,
according to the hospital's website.
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval issued a brief statement via
Twitter saying he and his wife "send our thoughts and prayers to
those affected by today's tragedy."
The shooting in Reno, which lies in northwestern Nevada and
is the most populous city in the state outside the Las Vegas
metropolitan area, came four days after a Colorado teenager
armed with a shotgun critically wounded a classmate and
committed suicide at a suburban Denver high school.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and Tim Gaynor in
Phoenix; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Gunna Dickson,
Bernard Orr and Eric Beech)