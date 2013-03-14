Law enforcement officials in upstate New York remained in a standoff on Thursday with a man suspected of killing four people in separate shootings at a car wash and a barbershop in neighboring towns a day earlier.

Authorities surrounded an abandoned building where the suspected gunman, who police identified as Kurt Myers, 64, of Mohawk, New York, was believed to be barricaded.

"It's still going on. The FBI has taken over the scene," Patrolman G. Malta of the Herkimer Police Department said on Thursday.

Authorities said Myers drove to John's Barber Shop in the village of Mohawk at about 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday and, after a brief exchange of words, opened fire with a shotgun. Two customers were killed, and the owner and another customer were critically wounded, New York State Police Superintendent Joseph D'Amico said.

"Totally unprovoked, we believe he fired a number of rounds from the shotgun," he said on Wednesday.

The shooter then drove to Gaffy's Jiffy Lube in the neighboring town of Herkimer, and fired again, D'Amico said, striking and killing two customers.

State police in military garb and using an armored vehicle surrounded an abandoned building in the downtown section of Herkimer, a town of 7,700 people, on Wednesday afternoon. Shots were fired from inside the building and police returned fire.

Myers' arrest record includes a drunken driving charge in 1973, police said.

The killings took place shortly after a fire was reported at the Mohawk apartment house where Myers lived, said Mohawk Mayor James Baron.

A search of the apartment turned up a cache of guns and ammunition, said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who joined police at the press conference.

"This is a truly inexplicable situation. There was no apparent rational motive to the best of our knowledge at this time to provoke these attacks," Cuomo said.

In January Cuomo signed into law one of the country's toughest gun control measures, the first enacted in the wake of the mass shooting in December that killed 20 students and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

The law expands the state's ban on assault weapons, puts limits on ammunition capacity and has new measures to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill. It also mandates a life sentence without parole for anyone who murders a first responder.

"It's just another example that there is no community that is beyond the scope of senseless gun violence," Cuomo said.

Those killed in the car wash shooting were identified as Thomas Stefka, an employee at Gaffy's, and Michael Renshaw, a 20-year employee of the New York State Corrections Department, state police said.

The barbershop victims were Harry Montgomery, 68, of Mohawk, and Michael Rancier, 57, of Herkimer. The shop owner, John Seymour, and a customer, Dan Haslauer, were rushed to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica in critical condition, state police said.

The two towns, which face each other across the Mohawk River, are located about midway between Albany, the state capital, and Syracuse.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)