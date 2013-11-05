Britain's FTSE hits one-month low as miners, Babcock slide
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Nov 4 An active shooter has fired multiple gunshots inside a mall in Paramus, New Jersey, on Monday evening, and the mall was being evacuated, an official said.
Shoppers called police after hearing gunshots at the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, New Jersey, roughly after 9 p.m. local time, said Chief of Staff at Bergen County Jeanne Baratta.
"Multiple gunshots were heard. We believe it is one shooter. I know there is an active shooter near the Nordstrom area. The mall is being evacuated," Baratta said, adding that SWAP team and law enforcement is on site. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MOSCOW, March 27 Russian food retailer X5 said it aims to match last year's record 2,000 store openings in 2017 as part of plans to almost double its market share in the next four years.
NEW YORK, March 27 Drake ended Ed Sheeran's two week reign atop the Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, selling a monster 505,000 copies of his new album "More Life," according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.