Britain's FTSE hits one-month low as miners, Babcock slide
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Nov 4 Gunfire was reported at a New Jersey shopping mall on Monday evening shortly before closing time, with witnesses reporting hearing multiple shots fired seconds apart, CNN reported.
Citing witnesses, the cable news network said that police were responding. Images from the mall showed a heavy police presence outside the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus.
Paramus police could not immediately confirm the reports. (Reporting by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Exova rises after takeover bids (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MOSCOW, March 27 Russian food retailer X5 said it aims to match last year's record 2,000 store openings in 2017 as part of plans to almost double its market share in the next four years.
NEW YORK, March 27 Drake ended Ed Sheeran's two week reign atop the Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, selling a monster 505,000 copies of his new album "More Life," according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.