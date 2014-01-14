A shooter opened fire at a middle school in New Mexico on Tuesday, wounding at least two students, and a suspect was taken into custody, according to police and hospital reports.

Berrendo Middle School in Roswell, New Mexico, was placed on lockdown, according to a post at around 8:00 a.m. MT (1500 GMT) on the Roswell Police Department Facebook page.

Two students from the school were injured and taken to Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, said Brooke Linthicum, a hospital spokeswoman. She wasn't able to provide any other details about the students or their condition.

A recorded voice message on the school's phone instructed parents to pick up their children at a nearby location.

"The shooter has been apprehended," the Roswell police statement said.

No further details were immediately available on the incident or the suspect.

Kathy Sigala, a parent, told Roswell television station KOBR, an NBC affiliate, that she was made aware of the shooting by a phone call from an office colleague.

"It was scary, it was freaky," Sigala told the station. "We just can't believe that it would happen here."

A dispatcher with the Roswell police said the initial report came from the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, but officials there could not be reached early on Tuesday.

