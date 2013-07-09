By Richard Weizel
MILFORD, Conn., July 8 A national trade
association for the firearms industry filed a lawsuit against
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy and others on Monday, seeking
to reverse a tough gun-control law passed in the wake of the
deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), which is
headquartered in Newtown, Connecticut, just three miles from the
school where a gunman in December killed 26 first-graders and
staff, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Connecticut.
The shooting revived a national debate on gun control and
resulted in some of the most stringent gun-control laws in the
country in northeastern states like Connecticut and New York.
Other states doubled down on their opposition to new curbs on
gun ownership.
Malloy signed one of the nation's strictest gun-control
bills into law on April 4, the day after it was approved by both
the state Senate and House of Representatives. The law bans the
sale of more than 100 types of military-style rifles, penalizes
gun owners who don't register with the state police by Jan. 1,
and limits large-capacity magazines to 10 bullets.
In the lawsuit, the NSSF accused Malloy and Connecticut
lawmakers of abusing their power to quickly push through
legislation and said the law should be declared invalid. Gun
advocates are seeking an injunction to stop its enforcement.
"This is an action to vindicate the rights of the citizens
of Connecticut whose federal and state constitutional rights
have been adversely affected and significantly restricted by the
passage of (the bill) through an abuse of the 'emergency
certification' procedure, circumvention of the normal
legislative process, and violation of Connecticut statutory
law," the lawsuit states.
The new law violates NSSF members' rights to bear arms as
guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and
Article I, Section 15 of the Connecticut Constitution, the
lawsuit said.
The NSSF includes about 9,500 members, including firearms
manufacturers, distributors, retailers, shooting ranges, and
sportsmen's clubs. Several gun manufacturers are based on
Connecticut.
State officials said they are confident the law will be
upheld.
"We've known for some time that groups opposed to the new
gun violence-prevention law would be filing suit against it,"
said Malloy's spokesman Andrew Doba.
"We believe the bill improves public safety, and we will
work with the Attorney General's office to defend it," he said.
"Let's not forget that this has happened before. In prior
instances where Connecticut has passed common sense restrictions
on firearms, there have been challenges. They have all been
unsuccessful."
In addition to Malloy, the lawsuit names J. Brendan Sharkey,
speaker of the House, Donald Williams Jr., president pro tempore
of the Senate, and State Attorney General George Jepsen.
