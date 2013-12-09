NEW YORK Dec 9 The Connecticut town of Newtown
on Monday asked for privacy and a restrained media presence
ahead of the anniversary of the shooting that killed 20 children
and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
"We can't choose to not have this horrible thing happen to
us. It happened. We cannot make it un-happen," First Selectman
Pat Llodra, joined by other city officials, told a news
conference. "But we can choose how we react to it."
"Please respect our need to be alone and to be quiet and to
have that personal time to continue on out journey of grief in
the way that serves us," she said.
Last Dec. 14, a 20-year-old Newtown resident went on a
rampage at the elementary school, shooting dead the children and
adults before turning a gun on himself. It was one of the worst
mass shootings in U.S. history.
The rampage shocked the nation and led President Barack
Obama to propose a series of new gun-control measures, including
an expansion of federal background-check laws. Those efforts
were blocked in the U.S. Senate after some lawmakers argued the
changes would be onerous to law-abiding gun owners.
In a report released last month, state investigators said
the gunman, Adam Lanza, acted alone, using guns legally
purchased by his mother, whom he shot dead before driving to the
school. His motive and reason for targeting Sandy Hook, a school
he once attended, remain a mystery, the report said.
Many of those directly affected by the shooting, including
parents of the children killed that day, have said they plan to
be out of town this week. The groups that have used Newtown as a
rallying call in advocating for changes in public policy have
also vowed to stay out of Newtown on the anniversary.
On Monday, Llodra told television reporters the media's
presence could add to the difficulties of those struggling to
deal with overwhelming emotion. She said she hoped to fulfill
the media's request for access while requesting they stay away
this week.
"We're trying to respect the world's interest in us, and we
certainly have benefited from that interest in many ways," she
said. "We pay a price when the media is here."
