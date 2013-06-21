WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 21 A man armed with a shotgun opened fire outside a law firm and a Walmart store in Greenville, North Carolina, on Friday, shooting four people before police shot him, the city's police chief said.

Greenville Police Chief Hassan Aden said he did not know the conditions of the suspect or shooting victims.

One person was shot while sitting in his car outside a law firm, and three others were struck after the suspect walked across the street and fired his gun in a Walmart parking lot, Aden told Reuters.

The suspect then fired one round at officers who had responded to the scene. As they chased him, he leveled his gun and was shot "multiple times" by police, Aden said.

The chief said the quick response by police "ended this quickly before he was able to shoot anybody else."

A spokeswoman for Walmart said no one was shot inside the store and all associates were safe after what appeared to be a random shooting involving several businesses.