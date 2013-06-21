By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 21 A man armed with a
shotgun and a bag of ammunition opened fire outside a law firm
and a Walmart store in Greenville, North Carolina, on Friday,
shooting four people before police shot him, the city's police
chief said.
The suspect and the victims underwent surgery for gunshot
wounds and were expected to survive, Greenville Police Chief
Hassan Aden said.
One person was shot while sitting in his car outside a law
firm, and three others were struck after the suspect walked
across the street and fired his gun in the Walmart parking lot,
Aden said.
The suspect then fired one round at officers who had
responded to the scene, Aden said, adding that as police chased
him, he leveled his gun and was shot "multiple times" by police.
The gunman, who was taken into custody but not identified,
was carrying numerous rounds of ammunition, said the chief, who
added that the swift response by police "ended this quickly
before he was able to shoot anybody else."
No charges had been filed as of Friday evening, and no
motive had been determined.
"It just looks like it was very deliberate and planned,"
Aden said.
A spokeswoman for Walmart said no one was shot inside the
store and all associates were safe after what appeared to be a
random shooting involving several businesses.