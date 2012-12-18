WASHINGTON Dec 18 The National Rifle
Association said on Tuesday it is "prepared to offer meaningful
contributions" to prevent future massacres like the Connecticut
shooting on Friday, marking a sharp change in tone for the
nation's largest gun rights group.
"The National Rifle Association of America is made up of
four million moms and dads, sons and daughters - and we were
shocked, saddened and heartbroken by the news of the horrific
and senseless murders in Newtown," the organization said in a
statement sent to reporters.
The NRA plans a news conference on Friday after staying
silent out of respect for families in Newtown, Connecticut, and
as a matter of common decency, the statement said.