By David Ingram
WASHINGTON Dec 18 The National Rifle
Association said on Tuesday it wanted to contribute meaningfully
to prevent another massacre like the Connecticut shooting,
suggesting a sharp change in tone for the largest U.S. gun
rights group.
"The National Rifle Association of America is made up of
four million moms and dads, sons and daughters - and we were
shocked, saddened and heartbroken by the news of the horrific
and senseless murders in Newtown," the organization said in a
statement.
It said it plans a news conference on Friday after staying
silent as a matter of common decency and out of respect for
families in Newtown, Connecticut, where a gunman killed 20
children and six adults at a school last Friday.
"The NRA is prepared to offer meaningful contributions to
help make sure this never happens again," the statement said.
An NRA spokesman did not immediately respond when asked to
elaborate on what the contributions might entail.
The NRA is one of the most powerful lobbying groups in the
United States, partly because of its large and active
membership. It uses political pressure against individual
lawmakers in the U.S. Congress and in state legislatures to
press for loosening restrictions on gun sales and ownership
across the United States while promoting hunting and gun sports.
For decades, the NRA has opposed almost all new gun control
laws and regulations at national and state level.
Its leadership considers the right to own firearms an
essential American freedom, spelled out in the Second Amendment
of the U.S. Constitution and reinforced in a 2008 decision by
the U.S. Supreme Court.
After the killing spree in Connecticut, the NRA has come
under enormous pressure, some of it from pro-gun lawmakers
allied with the association, including West Virginia Senator Joe
Manchin, a Democrat and lifetime NRA member.
The NRA's statement was met with immediate skepticism from
some advocates for gun control.
"We'll see," said Mark Glaze, director of Mayors Against
Illegal Guns, a group of 750 U.S. mayors co-led by New York
City's Michael Bloomberg.
Josh Sugarmann, executive director of the Violence Policy
Center, said that "unless this is a dramatic sea change in the
way the NRA has done business, I have very little faith anything
they will offer will help us take steps forward."
The percentage of Americans favoring tough gun regulations
rose significantly after the massacre, a Reuters/Ipsos poll
showed on Monday.
The poll found that 50 percent of those surveyed after
Friday's shootings agreed that "gun ownership should have strong
regulations or restrictions." Among those surveyed before the
killings the number was 42 percent.
White House Press Secretary Jay Carney told reporters on
Monday that gun rights groups did not have to be an obstacle to
reducing gun violence.
"What the president hopes, as you heard him say last night,
is that everyone steps back and looks at a situation that has to
be addressed, and thinks broadly and thoughtfully about how we
can move forward," Carney said.
The White House had no comment on the NRA's statement.