U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event at West Palm Beach Century Village in Florida July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida President Barack Obama will cut short a campaign swing through Florida on Friday after a gunman went on a deadly rampage in Colorado.

Obama will return to Washington after addressing the incident during remarks at an event in Fort Myers, his re-election team said. He had been scheduled to speak later on Friday at a second campaign event, in Winter Park, Florida.

A masked gunman killed 12 people and hurt about fifty others during a shooting rampage at a movie theater in a suburb of Denver during a screening of the new Batman movie early on Friday morning. Obama is scheduled to speak in Fort Myers at 11:20 a.m. EDT (08:50 p.m. IST).

(Reporting By Laura MacInnis)