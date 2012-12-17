WASHINGTON Dec 17 Gun control is part but not
the entire answer to address violence in the United States after
the tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, the White House said on
Monday.
White House spokesman Jay Carney had no specific policy
proposals to lay out a day after President Barack Obama told a
memorial service for 26 Newtown shooting victims that he would
use the powers of his office to address the violence issue.
Asked about the possibility of more gun regulation, Carney
told reporters: "I think it's part of it but it's far from all
of it."