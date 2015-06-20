By Roberta Rampton
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., June 20 President Barack
Obama blamed public apathy combined with the tight "grip" on
Congress of the National Rifle Association, the powerful U.S.
gun lobby, for blocking stricter gun laws.
Speaking during an interview recorded on Friday, just two
days after the mass shooting at a black church in South
Carolina, Obama said he did not foresee any quick changes to gun
laws.
"Unfortunately, the grip of the NRA on Congress is extremely
strong," Obama said in a clip of the interview with "WTF with
Marc Maron" posted by the New York Times.
It was not the first time Obama has railed against the NRA.
After the Newtown, Connecticut school massacre in 2012, a
tragedy that Obama has called his toughest time in office, he
pushed for changes to gun laws.
He proposed more background checks for gun sales and pushed
to ban more types of military-style assault weapons and limit
the capacity of ammunition magazines.
But he failed to convince enough lawmakers to support the
restrictions.
"I don't foresee any legislative action being taken in this
Congress. And I don't foresee any real action being taken until
the American public feels a sufficient sense of urgency and they
say to themselves, 'This is not normal, this is something that
we can change, and we're going to change it,'" he said in the
interview with Maron.
The U.S. constitution protects the right to own guns. Obama
acknowledged in the interview that guns are an important part of
many Americans' heritage.
"It's part of how they grew up, part of the bonding they had
with their dad," Obama said in the interview.
"The question is just: is there a way of accommodating that
legitimate set of traditions with some common-sense stuff that
prevents a 21-year-old who is angry about something or confused
about something or is racist or is deranged from going into a
gun store," Obama said.
"That is not something that we have ever fully come to terms
with," he said.
Obama is spending the weekend golfing in the Palm Springs
area with friends.
The interview marks the fifth time in two days that Obama
spoke publicly about his frustrations with gun laws. He
addressed the issue in Washington before traveling to
California, where he brought it up at the U.S. Conference of
Mayors, and at two fundraisers for the Democratic Party.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Gregorio)