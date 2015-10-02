The fatal shootings at an Oregon community college on Thursday were the latest of many deadly rampages in the United States.

Below are some of the worst shooting incidents in recent years, ranked by the number of dead:

Virginia Tech

April 16, 2007 - A gunman slaughters 32 people and himself at Virginia Tech, a university in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Sandy Hook

Dec. 14, 2012 - A gunman kills 20 children and six adults and himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Columbine

April 20, 1999 - Two heavily armed teenagers go on a rampage at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, shooting 12 students and a teacher and wounding more than 20 others before taking their own lives.

Fort Hood

Nov. 5, 2009 - A gunman opens fire at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas, killing 13 people and wounding 32. The gunman, an Army major and psychiatrist, was sentenced to death for the rampage.

Immigration center

April 3, 2009 - A Vietnamese immigrant opens fire at an immigrant services center in Binghamton, New York, killing 13 people and wounding four. He then kills himself.

Colorado movie theater

July 20, 2012 - A masked gunman kills 12 people and wounds 70 when he opens fire on moviegoers at a midnight premiere of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, a Denver suburb. A former graduate student is sentenced to life in prison for the rampage.

Washington Navy Yard

Sept. 16, 2013 - A former Navy reservist working as a government contractor kills 12 people and at the Washington Navy Yard. Eight people are injured. The gunman was killed by police.

Atlanta brokerages

July 1999 - A gunman kills nine people at two brokerage offices in Atlanta, after apparently killing his wife and two children. He commits suicide five hours later.

Washington, D.C., snipers

October 2002 - Two men ambush 13 people, killing 10 of them, in a string of sniper-style shootings that terrorize the Washington, D.C., area.

Charleston church

June 17, 2015 - A white supremacist gunman kills nine black churchgoers during a Bible study session at a historic, predominantly black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The suspect is awaiting trial.

Oikos University

April 2, 2012 - A former student kills seven students at Oikos University, a small Christian school in Oakland, California. The suspect is awaiting trial.

Congresswoman assassination attempt

Jan. 8, 2011 - Then-U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords is the target of an assassination attempt by a lone gunman in Tucson, Arizona, in which six people are killed and 13, including Giffords, are wounded.

Sikh temple

Aug. 5, 2012 - A white supremacist walks into a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, shoots six worshippers and wounds four others, including a policeman. The gunman kills himself after being shot by a police officer.

Television journalists

Aug. 26, 2015 - A reporter and a cameraman are fatally ambushed by a former employee of their Roanoke, Virginia, television station while they are interviewing a woman on live TV. The woman is wounded. The gunman later kills himself as police pursue him on a highway hours after the shooting.

