* Semiautomatic rifle stolen from acquaintance
* Gunman, who wore hockey mask, committed suicide -police
* Surviving victim, 15-year-old girl, in serious condition
(Adds statement from gunman's mother, fifth paragraph)
By Teresa Carson
CLACKAMAS, Ore., Dec 12 A masked gunman who
opened fire in a crowded Oregon mall in the middle of the
holiday shopping season, killing two people and wounding a third
before taking his own life, appears to have acted alone in a
random rampage, police said on Wednesday.
Investigators identified the man behind Tuesday's shooting
as Jacob Tyler Roberts, 22, who they said had no significant
criminal history and acted without any obvious warning, though
his Facebook page indicated an affinity for guns and alcohol.
Roberts' page on the social media site lists "shooting" as
one of his interests but offers no clues that he may have been
preparing for a shooting spree.
"I'm the conductor of my choo choo train," he wrote on the
site. "I may be young but I have lived one crazy life so far. My
friends are my family and I don't think that will ever change."
Portland-area television station KGW published on its
website a note of apology it attributed to Roberts' mother, Tami
Roberts, saying she had "no understanding or explanation" for
his behavior, adding that it was "so out of his character."
The weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15 semiautomatic
rifle, which the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said was
stolen the day before from an acquaintance of the killer.
Roberts was also believed to be carrying several fully
loaded ammunition magazines when he walked into the Clackamas
Town Center in the Portland suburb of Happy Valley and moved
swiftly to a food court to start shooting, authorities said.
Two people were killed - Steven Mathew Forsyth, 45, of
suburban West Linn, a father of two who owned a business in the
mall, and Cindy Ann Yuille, 54, of Portland.
Kristina Shevchenko, 15, was wounded but managed to stagger
away from the food court to the lower level of the mall, where
she was found. She was in serious condition in an Oregon
hospital.
But the carnage likely was limited because the gun jammed,
although the suspect managed to get it working again before he
moved downstairs and shot himself, Sheriff Craig Roberts told a
news conference.
He also said the casualty count was curtailed because the
estimated 10,000 shoppers in the mall "kept a level head" for
the most part in swiftly leaving the building.
MOTIVE UNCLEAR
Authorities said they remained baffled about what prompted
the violence, the latest in a spate of U.S. gun rampages this
year including a deadly July shooting at a midnight screening of
a Batman film in Colorado that killed 12 people.
Sergeant Adam Phillips, a spokesman for the sheriff's
office, said investigators were not aware of any signs that
Roberts was preparing to act as he did.
"Every indicator is that he acted solely alone in carrying
out this heinous and tragic crime," he said.
Detectives contacted several members of the suspected
gunman's family as they began their investigation, but
authorities gave little information about Roberts' personal
background, employment history or education.
A photograph of Roberts displayed by police showed a young
man with longish, straight black hair, a light mustache and
goatee, and ring-sized discs in each of his pierced earlobes.
Roberts' Facebook page offered few additional insights into
the man suspected in the murderous rampage.
He described himself in a brief biography as "a bit of an
adrenaline junkie," and as "a pretty funny person that takes
sarcasm to the max." Professing an independent streak, Roberts
said: "I'm the kind of person that is going to do what I want."
He starts out jokingly introducing himself as "Jake and I'm
an alcoholic," then goes on to write that in addition to
"hanging out with my friends" he likes to "maybe get a little
drunk every now and then."
His profile includes a snapshot of a person firing a pistol
at two outdoor targets, though the face is not visible because
the photo was taken from over the subject's shoulder.
In addition to "shooting," he lists river rafting and
camping among his interests. He also counts the cable television
dramas "Dexter," about a serial killer, and "Breaking Bad,"
about a high school teacher who becomes a methamphetamine
kingpin, among his favorites, along with "South Park."
(Additional reporting by Chris Francescani in New York and
Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech)