By Courtney Sherwood and Curtis Skinner
| WINCHESTER, Ore./SAN FRANCISCO
WINCHESTER, Ore./SAN FRANCISCO Oct 2 The man
killed by police on Thursday after he fatally shot nine people
at a community college in southern Oregon was a nervy
26-year-old who lived close to the campus and described himself
as shy, according to neighbors, media and online reports.
A law enforcement source said multiple agencies had
identified the shooter as Chris Harper-Mercer. Online
directories list a man of that name as having lived in Torrance,
California, before moving to Winchester, Oregon.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the name of the
shooter, but on Thursday night law enforcement officers were out
in force at the Winchester apartment building identified in
databases as Harper-Mercer's residence.
Two neighbors said they recognized online photos of
Harper-Mercer as a man from the apartment building. A phone
number listed for the address was busy.
The killer used four guns, including a type of assault
rifle, in the classroom attack, CNN said. Seven people were also
wounded at the Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, a timber
town of about 20,000 people that adjoins Winchester.
A photo posted on a MySpace profile belonging to someone
named Chris Harper-Mercer, from Torrance, showed a young man
with a shaved head, dark-rimmed glasses and a serious
expression. He was holding a long-barreled gun.
A neighbor next door to the Winchester building said
Thursday night he recognized online photos of Harper-Mercer as
being his neighbor.
"I just started noticing him the last 4-6 months, there's a
playground out behind the apartments, and we're on the second
story. I go outside to smoke and I watch for anyone," said
neighbor Steven Fisher, who also said he had never spoken to
Harper-Mercer.
"Around 5-5:30 in the evening I'd see him out there with a
couple kids. He seemed skittish, always looking over his
shoulder to see if anyone was watching," Fisher said.
Another neighbor also recognized online photos of
Harper-Mercer as being a man he knew from the neighborhood.
Many law enforcement cars, personnel and dogs had gathered
at the pink apartment complex, about a four-minute drive from
Umpqua Community College, by early Thursday evening.
Police tape was drawn across one of the units and officers
with a dog were stationed outside. Investigators from agencies
including the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, Homeland
Security Protective Services and the FBI were on site.
In an Internet posting on the Spiritual Passions dating and
social networking site, a user posted a picture that appears to
be Harper-Mercer under the user name IRONCROSS45, a handle
Harper-Mercer used as his email.
He described himself on the site as a 26-year-old,
mixed-race "man looking for a woman." He said he was "not
religious, but spiritual," and was a "teetotaler" living with
his parents and a conservative Republican. Socially, he said, he
was "shy at first" and "better in small groups." He described
himself as "always dieting" and looking for "the yin to my
yang."
The same email address linked to a Chris Harper-Mercer was
also associated with the profile of user Lithium_Love on torrent
sharing website KickAssTorrents.
The user wrote a blog post on the site about Vester
Flanagan, the man who shot dead two reporters during a live
broadcast in August before killing himself, calling the footage
of the shooting "good".
"On an interesting note, I have noticed that so many people
like him are all alone and unknown, yet when they spill a little
blood, the whole world knows who they are. A man who was known
by no one, is now known by everyone. His face splashed across
every screen, his name across the lips of every person on the
planet, all in the course of one day. Seems the more people you
kill, the more you're in the limelight," the post said.
The user's last torrent upload was on Tuesday and was
entitled "This World Surviving Sandy Hook BBC Documentary 2015,"
according to the website.
(Additional reporting by Sue Horton in Los Angeles, Sharon
Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif., and Brendan O'Brien in
Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Writing and additional reporting by Fiona
Ortiz; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Sue Horton and Paul Tait)