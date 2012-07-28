Police in Ohio on Saturday arrested a Pennsylvania man suspected of fatally shooting three people near his hometown and fleeing with his 4-year-old daughter, officials said.

Police rescued the girl unharmed when they arrested the suspect, Kevin Cleeves, 36, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, at about 5 a.m. (0900 GMT), said Detective Sgt. Jordan Yacovone of the Austintown, Ohio, Police Department.

"The 4-year-old was with him. She's fine," he said.

Cleeves was arrested in the parking lot of a shopping plaza, he said, in Austintown, just west of Youngstown, Ohio. Officers spotted the car because of an Amber Alert, issued in cases of alleged child abductions.

The shootings occurred about 9 p.m. on Friday (0100 GMT Saturday) in the driveway of a home in Quincy Township, Pennsylvania, southwest of Harrisburg, according to Pennsylvania State Trooper Adam Reed.

The three victims, all adults, were shot dead in a car, he said. Quincy Township is about 250 miles (400 km) from Austintown. The identities of the dead were not immediately released.

Reed said he did not know the motive for the shootings but local media reports said Cleeves had confronted his wife about custody arrangements for their daughter Leia.

"He abducted his 4-year-old daughter from the scene of the shooting," Reed said.

Cleeves was jailed in Ohio awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, authorities said. (Reporting by Dave Warner; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Bill Trott)