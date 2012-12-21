Dec 21 Four people including the shooter were
killed and three Pennsylvania state troopers were wounded on
Friday during a shooting in Frankstown Township, Pennsylvania,
the Altoona Mirror reported, citing the county prosecutor.
The gunman, two other men and a woman were killed, the
newspaper said, citing Blair County District Attorney Richard
Consiglio. The troopers were wounded in a shootout with the
suspect, the newspaper said.
The shooting took place one week after a gunman killed 20
school children and six adults at an elementary school in
Newtown, Connecticut. Newtown held a moment of silence in
remembrance on Friday, while the pro-gun lobby, the National
Rifle Association, issued a statement in response to the Newtown
shooting, urging armed guards at the nation's schools.