Dec 21 Four people died on a Pennsylvania
highway on Friday when a gunman shot dead three people and later
was killed in a shootout with police, authorities said.
Three state troopers were injured in the incident in
Frankstown Township, about 100 miles (160 km) east of
Pittsburgh.
Investigators suspect the shooter might have been driving
when he opened fire, shooting people for unknown reasons, the
Pittsburgh Tribune Review reported, citing an official with the
Blair County Emergency Management Agency.
"The Pennsylvania State Police have neutralized the active
shooter in Frankstown Township, Blair County. There is no longer
a threat to residents and visitors to this area from this
individual," the Blair County Emergency Management Agency said
on its Facebook page.
The shooting took place with much of the United States still
highly sensitive to gun violence one week after a gunman killed
20 school children and six adults at an elementary school in
Newtown, Connecticut.
Pennsylvania state trooper Adam Reed said the shooting was
believed to take place between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
At 9:30, Newtown held a moment of silence on Friday in
remembrance of the children and teachers killed exactly one week
ago in Connecticut. The National Rifle Association pro-gun lobby
later issued a statement in response to the Newtown shooting,
urging armed guards at the nation's schools.
Asked if the Pennsylvania shooting might have had any
connection with the Newtown events, Reed said, "I don't believe
it did, but that's all still being looked into."
The unidentified highway shooter killed two other men and a
woman, the Altoona Mirror reported, citing the prosecutor, Blair
County District Attorney Richard Consiglio.
One trooper was hit in his bulletproof vest and another was
hit by flying glass when the shooter fired on his car, the
Mirror said. The third trooper was injured in a crash involving
the suspect, the newspaper reported, citing Consiglio.
Police said they would hold a news conference soon to
release details.
