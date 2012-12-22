(Updates with details, quotes from police; adds byline)
By Drew Singer
PHILADELPHIA Dec 21 A man with a pistol fatally
shot three people on Friday in rural western Pennsylvania, one
of them in a church, before he was killed in a shootout with
state troopers as he tried to flee in a pickup truck,
authorities said.
Three state troopers also were injured in their
confrontation with the gunman in Frankstown Township, about 100
miles (160 km) east of Pittsburgh, shortly after 9 a.m. EST
(1400 GMT), state police said.
The violence in Pennsylvania unfolded as bells tolled and
many Americans were observing a moment of silence for the 20
children and six adults shot to death one week ago by a gunman
at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
The Newtown shooter, 20-year-old Adam Lanza, also shot his
mother to death at their home before going on his rampage, which
ended with his suicide and has reignited a national debate over
gun control.
The National Rifle Association pro-gun lobby marked the
occasion on Friday with a statement urging that armed guards be
placed at the nation's schools to improve security.
Friday evening, investigators were still piecing together
events behind the deadly shootings in Pennsylvania.
"We don't believe it was a domestic dispute, but we also
don't know a motive, because the shooter was not related to any
of the victims," trooper David McGarvey, a state police
spokesman, said hours after the unexplained slayings.
In fairly rapid succession, the gunman shot and killed a
woman inside a church, then fatally shot two men at their
respective homes - all within a short distance from each other -
before trying to flee in his pickup truck.
He opened fire at two state police patrol cars rushing to
the scene as he passed them on a two-lane road and slammed
head-on into a third patrol car. The gunman was killed in an
exchange of gunfire with police at the crash scene, McGarvey
said.
The identities the gunman and his victims were being
withheld until their next of kin were all notified, he said.
All three troopers involved in the chase were injured - one
from the collision, one hit in the face by bullet fragments and
shattered glass, and one who was shot in the chest but survived
thanks to a bullet-proof vest. All three were treated and
released from a local hospital, McGarvey said.
Another state police spokesman, trooper Adam Reed, said
earlier it did not appear that the shooting had any connection
to events last week in Connecticut, but added, "that's all still
being looked into."
