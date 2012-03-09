(Updates throughout with details from news conference)
By Matt Stroud
March 8 Two people were killed in a
shooting at a psychiatric institute at the University of
Pittsburgh Medical Center on Thursday, and one of the dead was
believed to be the shooter, the hospital said.
Seven people were wounded in the shooting at the Western
Psychiatric Institute and Clinic, UPMC said in a Twitter
posting. "Police have told us there were 9 total victims ... 2
of whom have been confirmed dead," UPMC said on Twitter.
"According to police, 1 of 2 confirmed dead ... is believed
to be the shooter."
An unidentified official said a University of Pittsburgh
police officer shot the gunman, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
reported. The newspaper also reported that a UPMC police officer
had been grazed in the leg by a bullet.
Western Psychiatric Institute treats more than 25,000
children, adolescents and adults a year for a range of disorders
including Alzheimer's disease, depression, schizophrenia and
substance abuse, according to its website.
Eyewitnesses said on Twitter they could see children being
carried out of the institute by staff members and taken to
waiting vehicles.
The shooting was first reported at about 2 p.m. (1900 GMT).
Earlier reports of a second shooter were inaccurate, UPMC said.
Streets surrounding the institute in Pittsburgh's Oakland
neighborhood were cordoned off. Police could be seen going into
the institute with bomb-sniffing dogs, one eyewitness said.
UPMC spokeswoman Allison Schlesinger said shooting victims
were taken to the nearby UPMC Presbyterian Emergency Room.
Joe Avia, a security guard at Presbyterian, said the scene
at the hospital following the shooting was chaotic.
"I was not prepared for this at all, " Avia said.
A media briefing was scheduled for the early evening.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, additional reporting by Matt
Stroud and Jason Cohn; editing by Daniel Trotta and Todd
Eastham)