| Sept 28
Sept 28 Two teenagers have been arrested after a
San Francisco television reporter was robbed and his security
guard opened fire on the suspects, in the latest of a number of
robberies targeting local television news crews and
photojournalists.
KRON 4 reporter Jeff Bush and the security guard were
working on a story on Friday in San Francisco's Bayview
district, a high-crime area, when two armed men demanded Bush's
equipment, the station said in a story on its website.
Bush "immediately surrendered the equipment and took cover,"
the station said in the post. The security guard accompanying
him fired shots, hitting one of the gunmen, the station
reported.
Neither Bush nor the security guard was wounded, KRON 4
said.
Officers later arrested two 19-year-old men from San
Francisco and charged them with robbery, weapons and conspiracy
offenses, said Danielle Newman, spokeswoman for the San
Francisco Police Department.
One of the men in the shooting was treated at a hospital,
Newman said.
KRON 4 sends security guards with reporters on assignments
in high-crime areas after other recent incidents of Bay Area
journalists being robbed, said a KRON newsroom employee familiar
with the policy but who did not want to be identified.
Bush was doing a follow-up story on a fatal car crash, the
employee said.
Every major television news station in the San Francisco Bay
area has recently been victimized by robbery, the New York Times
reported in March. Last November, a television news crew in
Oakland was robbed of its camera while filming a live shot.
