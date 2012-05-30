This Seattle Police Department photograph sent out on Seattle Police Dept twitter feed shows portion of Racer Cafe where shooting took place on May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Seattle Police Department/Handout

SEATTLE Two men were killed and three more people were seriously wounded on Wednesday in a shooting at a Seattle cafe by a gunman who fled the scene on foot, and people were warned to avoid the area, police said.

Police said via twitter that of those wounded at Cafe Racer - two men and a woman - one had life threatening injuries. All were taken to hospital for treatment.

Seattle's local Kiro7 news reported that three nearby schools were all on some sort of lockdown after the shooting, and pictures of the area showed a green cafe surrounded by police and fire trucks and cordoned off with police tape.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, Mary Slosson and Laura Myers; Writing By Cynthia Johnston)