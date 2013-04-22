Five people were shot and killed at an apartment complex in a Seattle suburb late on Sunday, including one man shot by police who were initially coming to his aid, local media reported.

Responding to a 9:30 p.m. report of shots fired, police found two wounded men in a parking lot of Pinewood Apartments in the city of Federal Way, Washington, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock told Seattle television station KOMO.

As the officers approached, one of the injured men reached for a gun, the Federal Way Police Department spokeswoman said, and several officers opened fire, killing him.

The second wounded man died at the scene. Police also discovered three other people who had been shot to death, including one man found in another section of the parking lot, one man found in an apartment and a woman found in a separate apartment, KOMO reported.

Schrock said the men had apparently been in a firefight, but it was not clear what prompted the shootings.

