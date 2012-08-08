Aug 8 The gunman who killed six people at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday.

The gunman, Wade Page, 40, killed himself after a police officer shot him in the stomach outside the temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on Sunday, FBI Special Agent Teresa Carlson told a televised news conference.

