SAN FRANCISCO, June 23 Amazon.com Inc will be pulling down Confederate flag merchandise from its site, a source knowledgeable with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The online retailer's move follows similar decisions by EBay Inc, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Sears Holdings Corp in the wake of a racially-motivated massacre last week at a historically black South Carolina church. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Bernard Orr)