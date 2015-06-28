By David Adams
| CHARLESTON, S.C., June 28
CHARLESTON, S.C., June 28 In the midst of
mourning the nine victims gunned down at a historic
African-American church in Charleston earlier this month,
retired nurse Vickie Countryman found herself shopping for an
upcoming wedding.
Her spirits were lifted by a black shop assistant at
Dillard's department store, who cheerfully fussed over her and
helped her find an outfit.
Countryman, 60, was stunned when she learned that one of the
massacre victims was the assistant's cousin.
"Her parting words to me were: 'It's okay, we're going to be
okay'," said Countryman.
"I'm standing there, white, and without words," she
recalled.
The store employee's reassuring manner in the face of
tragedy, was just one example of the extraordinary grace and
courage of Charleston's black community, seemingly setting it
apart from other U.S. cities that have grappled lately with
racial issues.
The deaths of the "Emanuel 9," shot while attending Bible
study at their African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church,
allegedly at the hands of a racially-motivated gunman, was an
ugly reminder of the city's history as a key slave port and a
hotbed of white supremacy.
Yet, the city's response to the horrifying murders -
including the tearful forgiveness expressed by relatives of the
victims during the accused gunman's first court appearance -
also highlighted the profound ways Charleston, and to some
extent the state of South Carolina, have changed since the civil
rights movement of the 1960s.
The warmth and unity shown by the city in the face of
tragedy, Charlestonians say, reflects two home-grown currents
that run deep in the city: its world-renowned Southern charm and
hospitality, and a deep-rooted religious faith.
"You put those together and what you have is Southern grace.
That's what defines us. It's the way we were raised," said
Tamara Curry, an African-American Charleston judge
Residents also cite strong local leadership, both pastoral
and political, as well as recent economic progress in explaining
their city's calm in a time of crisis.
To be sure, some black leaders question whether forgiving
the slaughter in Charleston so quickly sent the wrong message,
suggesting that the status quo is acceptable. But Charleston's
faithful stand by their reaction.
"FAITH IS IN OUR DNA"
"Forgiveness has been a part of the African American
struggle through all of the persecution, the attack dogs, the
water hoses," said Rick Wade, a Charleston businessman and
former campaign adviser for President Obama.
"We prayed and we forgave. We still do that today. You can't
break that. Faith is in our DNA."
With a church on almost every street, and sometimes more
than one, Charleston is known as "the Holy City." And no church
is more holy than Emanuel, dubbed "Mother Emanuel,' founded in
1818 by freed slaves, almost half a century before slavery was
formally abolished in the United States.
Funerals for the victims have been joyous gospel
celebrations of life, known as "homegoings," where laughter
triumphed over tears.
"The people of this church are extraordinary. They live like
Christ lived," said Countryman as she stood in line for hours
outside Emanuel on Thursday with her husband, a local surgeon,
to pay her respects at Pinckney's wake. "I've never seen
anything so authentic."
While the strength of Charleston's black church culture is
not unique in America, the peaceful street scenes in Charleston
stand out in sharp contrast to the violent clashes that erupted
in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore, Maryland in recent months
after racially charged incidents involving the police.
Because the deaths in Charleston took place in a church,
pastors naturally led the community response, said Donald Jones,
a University of Miami constitutional law professor, who is black
and was raised in Baltimore.
"In Ferguson and Baltimore the site of the atrocity was the
street and you had a whole different set of voices and leaders,"
added Jones.
"This is not the world of the gangsters and the saggy
pants," he said. "It's feels like a 21st century civil rights
reawakening. They have risen above this toxic event. It's almost
superhuman."
LEGACY OF SLAVERY
Half-a-century ago, Charleston was a very different place,
with a white leadership that scorned modern ways, including
racial integration.
City leaders then were openly proud of Charleston's leading
role in the pro-slavery Confederacy during the 1860-1865
American Civil War. The city hosted the signing of South
Carolina's formal secession from the United States. The war's
first shot was fired at Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor. Even
today, the city struggles to reconcile pride in its past with
modern ways.
"It's so well preserved that we're constantly reminded of
our history," said Gibbs Knotts a political scientist at the
College of Charleston.
Among the area's tourist attractions, in addition to its
well-preserved antebellum architecture, are the Old Slave Mart
Museum and former plantations with landscaped gardens featuring
original slave cabins.
"There have been calls recently saying we have gone too far
in hailing the Confederate history." said Knotts. "We have to
grapple with the past and what it means going forward."
But, history tours aside, much has changed. Once the most
recalcitrant of Southern cities during the civil rights era,
Charleston has become far more liberal.
In 2008, while Barack Obama lost South Carolina by an 11
percentage point margin (55-44), he took Charleston county by 2
percentage points (50-48).
Many credit local leaders, such as Pinckney, who was a state
senator, for promoting racial tolerance and inclusiveness in the
city of 130,000 which is 70 percent white and 25 percent black.
The city's famously long-serving mayor, Joe Riley, a
72-year-old white Democrat in office almost 40 years, has worked
tirelessly on behalf of the black community. Early in his career
whites derisively nicknamed him "Little black Joe."
Riley, now a fit-looking, white-haired man of 72, opened the
doors of government to blacks, promoted neighborhood policing
and fought to protect affordable housing in the city's historic
downtown from a wave of gentrification that has pushed out less
wealthy blacks.
"The only reason I ran for mayor was to build bridges of
racial progress, respect and affection," Riley told Reuters on
Sunday, as he prepared to attend another funeral at Emanuel,
alongside Vice President Joseph Biden.
"In Charleston African Americans have the same felt
ownership as other people," he said. "That's why we were ready
for this."
Riley, who will step down at the end of his 10th term in
December, called the massacre the "hardest, most heartbreaking"
moment in his career. But it was also an uplifting "teaching
moment," he said.
After attending Pinckney's funeral on Friday, at which
President Obama spoke, Riley drove another five hours for the
burial in rural South Carolina.
The mayor said he was heartened by the sight of people
waiting to greet the family at a crossroads, "black and white
people standing together waving the American flag."
(Additional reporting by Harriet McLeod; Editing by Sue Horton)