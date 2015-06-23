(Adds Clinton's tenure on Wal-Mart board)
By Amanda Becker
FLORISSANT, Mo., June 23 Democratic presidential
contender Hillary Clinton on Tuesday urged all businesses to
stop selling products with Confederate flag images, and praised
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and other retailers for pulling
flag-related items.
The businesses stopped selling the products after last
week's racially motivated attack on black worshippers at a
church in Charleston. Leaders in South Carolina, including
Governor Nikki Haley, have called for a Confederate battle flag
to be removed from the State House grounds.
The flag is "a symbol of our nation's racist past that has
no place in our present or our future. It shouldn't fly there.
It shouldn't fly anywhere," Clinton said in Florissant, a St.
Louis suburb near Ferguson, the site of violent protests last
year after a young black man was killed by a white policeman.
She commended Wal-Mart for removing products with images of
the Confederate flag from its shelves. Clinton served on
Wal-Mart's board of directors from 1986 to 1992. "Today, Amazon,
eBay and Sears followed suit, and I urge all sellers to do the
very same," she said.
"You know and I know that's just the beginning of what we
have to do," Clinton said during an appearance at a Florissant
church. "Equality, opportunity, civil rights in America are
still far from where they need to be."
The Missouri speech was the third time Clinton has made
public remarks on last week's shooting at a historically black
church in Charleston. A 21-year-old white man, Dylann Roof, has
been arrested and charged with murder, and the shootings are
being investigated as a hate crime.
"America's long struggle with race is far from finished,"
she said, repeating earlier calls for new laws to make it easier
to vote and policies to reduce unemployment and high dropout
rates among minority youth.
(Additional reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington;
Writing by John Whitesides; Editing by Eric Beech and Tom Brown)